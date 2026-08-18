Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb elevated as BJP General Secretary

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed one of the eight General Secretaries of the BJP after the party's National President, Nitin Nabin, announced his team today. This is the first time a leader from Tripura has been given such a high organisational responsibility, which is likely to have a major impact on state politics. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and several other senior leaders welcomed the appointment and expressed hope that Deb's elevation would increase Tripura's importance at the national level.

Since his removal as Chief Minister, he spent some time in political wilderness before being given responsibilities to oversee elections in states such as Delhi, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal. His performance in all the states was described as spectacular and is presumed to have paved the way for his elevation.

Biplab's new role is likely to have a major impact on Tripura politics as the state is scheduled to hold Village Committee elections next month and uncertainty prevails over an alliance with TIPRA Motha. The two parties are currently at loggerheads over various issues, and many feel that Biplab may play a significant role in bringing the two parties closer, as his closeness to Motha supremo Pradyot Bikram is a well-known fact.

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