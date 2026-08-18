Arunachal: Three major projects boost civic and education facilities in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang on Monday inaugurated three projects in Yingkiong Township aimed at improving solid waste management, supporting local vendors and strengthening educational infrastructure.

The projects included a material recovery facility near the Airfield and burial ground, a vendor market at Simar Market and a new academic building at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Yingkiong. The Urban Affairs department implemented the projects.

The material recovery facility, developed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, was designed to improve waste segregation and recovery of recyclable materials. The vendor market provided an organised space for local vendors and small traders, while the new academic building improved facilities for students.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang stressed the proper utilisation and maintenance of the projects. Libang also urged students to maintain discipline, integrity and sincerity in their studies and contribute positively to society.

Officials said the projects marked a step towards improving civic amenities, livelihood infrastructure and education facilities in Yingkiong.

Also Read: Sikkim: Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps advances sustainable wastewater management at Changu