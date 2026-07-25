Forward Bloc Slams Tripura Govt for Dropping Netaji’s Name from State Homeopathic College

CORRESPNDENT

AGARTALA: The removal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s name from the State Homeopathic College and Hospital has triggered protests in Tripura, with the state unit of the All India Forward Bloc demanding that the government restore the institution’s original name.

The college was previously known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose State Homeopathic College and Hospital. The state government has recently renamed it State Homeopathic College and Hospital, dropping the name of the freedom fighter.

According to the Forward Bloc, the change came to light only after a new signboard was installed at the institution. The party alleged that no public notification was issued before the name was changed.

In a letter to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Forward Bloc state president Raghunath Sarkar described the decision as “highly objectionable” and urged the government to restore the original name of the college.

Sarkar said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle was unparalleled and that his legacy deserved the highest respect.

Referring to the Centre’s initiatives to honour Bose, Sarkar noted that the Government of India had installed a statue of Netaji near India Gate in New Delhi. He argued that removing Bose’s name from the institution amounted to disrespecting his legacy and undermining the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters.

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