Glad to have such a PM who thinks of everyone: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 109th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' holds importance in various aspects adding that the nation is "glad" to have such a PM who thinks of everyone.

Tripura CM listened to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat at Ramnagar, Agartala Tripura among party Kartakartas of booth no-4 of Ramnagar assembly constituency.

"It was PM Modi's first 'Mann Ki Baat' episode of 2024...Everyone gathered here to listen to him with all eagerness...People from every sector of the society were chosen (Padma Shri). A message was given to everyone that if someone works for the society the country will appreciate them," Tripura CM told ANI.

He further said that our nation is fortunate that they have such a PM who thinks of all the people of the nation.

"We are glad to have such a PM as he thinks of all the people of the nation. Recently "Padma Shree" awards were declared and two persons from Tripura also got respective. It's the vision of PM Narendra Modi that every deserving person in the nation gets the proper treatment," he added.

Tripura CM said, "PM Modi has also discussed various games, especially beach games in the Islands, which leads to the fact that our PM is aware of everything. Today we are glad to hear from him and we are looking to hear again in the next episodes."

Noting that the process of conferring Padma Awards changed 'completely' under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nominations received for the top civilian honours this year were 28 times more as compared to 2014.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of 2024, Prime Minister Modi said the credibility and respect for the Padma Awards are rising every year.

"Friends, I am very happy that the process of conferment of Padma Awards has completely changed in the last decade. Now it has become the People's Padma. There have been many changes in the system of conferring the Padma Awards. People even have a chance to nominate themselves now. This is the reason the nominations received this time was 28 times more as compared to 2014. This shows that the prestige of The Padma Award, its credibility and respect is growing every year. I once again extend my best wishes to all those receiving the Padma Awards," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address on Sunday.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)