Government committed to strengthening school infrastructure: Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the present state government is working with an emphasis on developing infrastructure in the state’s schools, while the previous government left behind a burden of debt and various cases, including the 10,323 issue.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the newly constructed school building of Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School in Mohanpur and virtually inaugurating Tarapur XII School, Gopalnagar XII School, and Berimura XII School. The inauguration ceremony was organized at the Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School grounds.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Saha said that no development was observed in the education, health, and other sectors during the tenure of the previous government before 2018.

“Because of this, we have to work harder. They have put a heavy financial burden on us. Along with this, they have left pressure due to various cases, including the 10,323 issue. Our government is trying to develop everyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given importance to this. PM Modi especially speaks about the development of tribal groups. There are about 700 tribal groups across the country, and among them, 19 tribal groups are in Tripura. The unity of people from all sections, including castes, tribes, Manipuris, and minorities, is our strength. We all have to live together, and this state has to be built as a new Tripura,” he said. (ANI)

