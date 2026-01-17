Like Tripura, Assam also keen to supply power to Bangladesh: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: After Tripura, the Assam government is also keen to supply its surplus electricity to Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday, referring to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma, who arrived on Thursday on a two-day visit to Tripura, had dinner with his Tripura counterpart at the latter’s official bungalow on Thursday night, during which they discussed various issues concerning the two states.

“During our discussion, Sarma expressed his willingness to share excess electricity from Assam with Bangladesh through Tripura. Since 2016, Tripura has been supplying electricity to Bangladesh, and the term of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard will expire in March this year. We may extend the tenure of the MoU further,” the Tripura Chief Minister told the media.

CM Saha said that he also discussed the widening of the National Highway connecting Tripura and Assam.

“Recently, I visited Churaibari in north Tripura along the Assam border and saw that the narrow National Highway between the two states poses serious difficulties for the movement of goods-laden trucks, passenger buses and other vehicles.

“This vital highway needs to be widened for the smooth movement of all kinds of vehicles,” he said.

Churaibari, located around 170 km from Agartala, is the entry point to Tripura. The area witnesses massive traffic congestion every day, with thousands of vehicles of various types plying through it. (IANS)

