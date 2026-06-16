Health facilities in Tripura improve, referral cases decline, says CM Manik Saha

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AGARTALA: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has claimed that the number of patients being referred from Tripura to other places for treatment has drastically reduced as healthcare facilities in the state have improved. Dr Saha, who also holds the Health Department portfolio, said this has become possible due to the government's efforts to provide basic healthcare facilities to the people and the dedicated work of doctors and other health workers.

Addressing an official programme, he said there was a time when people used to travel outside the state for treatment of even minor ailments as they lacked confidence in the state's healthcare system. However, he said the situation has changed and people now prefer to undergo treatment within the state.

He said many complex medical procedures are now being performed in Tripura. "Currently, kidney transplants are being successfully carried out in the state. In the future, initiatives will also be taken to conduct liver transplants. The state government aims to further improve and modernise the state's healthcare system. At present, along with the development of medical infrastructure, the scope of medical education in the state has also expanded. Currently, there are 550 MBBS seats in the state and around 200 seats in postgraduate courses," he said.

He also attended a blood donation camp where 48 voluntary blood donors, who had donated blood on different occasions, were felicitated. The Chief Minister also honoured seven people who had donated blood three to four times and unveiled the cover of the Health Department's quarterly magazine, Swasthya Sangbad.

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