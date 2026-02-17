Historic tribal students’ conclave in Agartala highlights janajati empowerment

AGARTALA: Agartala witnessed a historic and powerful gathering as nearly 4,000 tribal students assembled for a grand conclave organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Tripura Pradesh, reaffirming the commitment to Janajati student empowerment, national unity, and character-building. The event, held in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, inspired both tribal and non-tribal students to actively participate in college activities and contribute to national transformation with a commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat alongside the goal of a developed Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister ignited the spirit of patriotism among students, emphasizing their vital role in nation-building. Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the tribal conference, he stated that in the 28 government colleges across the state, ABVP should take an active role in national reformation while keeping in mind the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conclave was followed by a massive rally in the heart of the city, reflecting not merely a numerical show of strength but a disciplined and ideologically driven mission focused on the empowerment of Janajati students. From the open stage, tribal student leaders articulated their aspirations, concerns, and long-term vision for their communities. Discussions centred on access to quality education, preservation of indigenous identity and culture, leadership development, and meaningful participation in nation-building, with the overall tone of the programme remaining confident, forward-looking, and rooted in collective progress.

The inaugural session was graced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, whose presence added institutional significance to the gathering. Among other distinguished dignitaries present were Kamlesh Singh, Meghalaya Prant Sangathan Mantri and National Secretary, along with Northeast Kshetriya Nagar Mantri Kamal Nayan and State Organizing Secretary Tushar Bhowmik.

Leaders of ABVP emphasized that without the development of Janajati communities, the vision of overall national progress would remain incomplete, calling upon students to combine academic excellence with national responsibility. In his address, Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked ABVP for organizing such a disciplined and large-scale event and highlighted the vision of "One Tripura," stating that it would accelerate the process of achieving a developed India. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha Urges Students to Lead Nation-Building