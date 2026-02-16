Tripura CM Calls on Students to Take Active Role in Building a Stronger India

Agartala: Calling upon students to play a proactive role in nation-building, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the youth must prepare themselves to emerge as knowledgeable and virtuous individuals for a stronger India.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, on Sunday, Saha highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate India to the highest levels of global progress.
He said the Prime Minister is working tirelessly to ensure that the coming generations are skilled and competent across diverse fields.
“To establish India at the highest peaks of progress on the world map, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji is working tirelessly. He wants the coming generations to be proficient in all fields,” the Chief Minister said.
Emphasising the responsibility of students in shaping the nation’s future, Saha added, “With the aim of strengthening India, today's students must take on more active roles so that in the days ahead, they can rise as knowledgeable and virtuous individuals.”
He noted that beyond academic success, young people must cultivate strong values and a sense of duty towards society.
According to the Chief Minister, an empowered and morally grounded generation will be instrumental in driving India’s continued growth and global standing.
While participating in the tribal student conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Agartala, Saha expressed confidence that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.
He said young people and students remain the biggest source of hope in realising that goal.
“By 2030, India will stand third in terms of the economy. Our youth and students are the main driving force who will take the country forward,” the Chief Minister said.
Saha further stated that the present dispensation has accorded top priority to the overall development of tribal communities in Tripura.
"We want the development of the Kokborok-speaking people because unless they read and learn in their own language, they cannot be properly understood. At the same time, we are working for the growth of minority and other local languages," he added.
Saha also said empowering tribal youth through education, language and equal opportunities would ensure balanced development and strengthen the social fabric of the state.