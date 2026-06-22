Illegal structure along Indo-Bangladesh border demolished in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Police demolished one of around 25 illegal structures along the Indo-Bangladesh border that had been obstructing fencing work in a particular area and said the entire stretch would be cleared gradually. The structure was located in the Boxanagar area under Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district. The administration said it had offered rehabilitation to the illegal occupants long ago, but they had refused to vacate the area. There were allegations that these structures had been used for smuggling and other criminal activities in the border villages.

A large contingent of security personnel comprising the police, CRPF, TSR and BSF, led by Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dibyendu Das, reached Boxanagar Paschim Para and demolished the structure. Habibur Rahaman, the owner of the illegal structure, along with a few others, tried to prevent the administration from carrying out the operation but retreated when the authorities remained firm.

The Sepahijala District Magistrate had inspected the area months earlier, following which the authorities issued eviction notices. While most families complied, Habibur Rahaman repeatedly refused to accept the notice, forcing the administration to take action. Members of the sub-divisional administration’s survey team also participated in the operation, along with the company commandant of BSF’s Boxanagar Border Outpost, Sunil Singh, and officials of Kalamchoura Police Station.

Meanwhile, local sources alleged that the occupied houses had long been used for trafficking and drug-related activities by relatives of families that had already moved out.

Speaking to media persons, Das said the administration had carried out the drive to strengthen security along the international border and ensure the proper maintenance of border infrastructure.

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