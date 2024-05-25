India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounds cyclone alert for Tripura

AGARTALA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall and predicted a cyclonic storm in parts of north eastern India. As per the weather department, significant weather changes are also expected due to a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal from May 24 to May 27.

Director and Head of the Meteorology department, Agartala, Dr. Partha Roy, told ANI, "South and Gomati districts will experience heavy to extremely heavy rain on May 26. North, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts will experience similar rainfall conditions on May 27. "

Speaking on this sudden cyclonic development, Roy said, "The low-pressure system is expected to intensify into a depression by May 24 and a cyclonic storm by May 25. It will likely move northeastwards, reaching near the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts by the evening of May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm."

Roy further informed about the wind warnings and said, "Squally winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) are forecast for the central Bay of Bengal on May 23, increasing to 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, by May 25. Winds could reach 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, over the north Bay of Bengal by May 26."

The weather department has issued an advisory to authorities and residents and said, "Authorities and residents are advised to stay alert and take precautions. Fishermen should avoid venturing into the sea."

"Likely to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclone over east-central BoB by the 25 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclone by 25 evening," IMD further added. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Braces for Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, and Cyclonic Conditions: IMD Alert

Also Watch: