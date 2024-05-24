Assam Braces for Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, and Cyclonic Conditions: IMD Alert

GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and rains in Assam from May 26 to 27, 2024 due to a weather system forming in the Bay of Bengal.

The latest forecast predicts that a Low-Pressure Area over the West Central and nearby Southwest Bay of Bengal will likely become a Depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24.

It is expected to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 25, before moving in a northern direction towards Bangladesh and the nearby West Bengal coasts.