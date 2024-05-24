Assam Braces for Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, and Cyclonic Conditions: IMD Alert

GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and rains in Assam from May 26 to 27, 2024 due to a weather system forming in the Bay of Bengal.
The latest forecast predicts that a Low-Pressure Area over the West Central and nearby Southwest Bay of Bengal will likely become a Depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24.
It is expected to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 25, before moving in a northern direction towards Bangladesh and the nearby West Bengal coasts.
Due to the weather system, Assam is expected to experience widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
On May 26, most parts of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. However, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and Dima Hasao districts may experience isolated heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in other districts.
Similar weather conditions are expected on May 27, with light to moderate rainfall across most of Assam. Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karinganj, and Hailakandi districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, and other districts may experience heavy rainfall.
Isolated places across the state also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
The IMD tweeted about the weather system, confirming that it is expected to become a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of May 25 and cross over to Bangladesh and nearby West Bengal coasts around midnight on May 26.
Residents and authorities are advised to keep track of the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions to reduce risks from inclement weather.
Apart from Assam, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura.
