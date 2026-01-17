Indian Army showcases weapons and capabilities at Tripura Institute of Technology

AGARTALA: The Indian Army on Thursday displayed a wide range of weapons and military equipment at the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), highlighting its strength, professionalism and commitment to national security, officials said.

A Defence spokesman said that as part of Army Day 2026, weapons displayed by the Army showcased power, pride and purpose at Tripura Institute of Technology on Thursday.

The Albert Ekka Brigade of Indian Army organized the weapons and equipment display at the TIT, Agartala, with the objective of motivating young minds and fostering a spirit of patriotism and nation building among students.

The spokesman said that the event featured an impressive display of modern weapons, surveillance systems and operational equipment used by the Indian Army.

Army personnel briefed the students of the TIT on the capabilities and role of these systems, while also sharing insights into the life of a soldier and the core values of discipline, dedication, courage and selfless service.

Students and faculty members actively interacted with the Army representatives and showed keen interest in understanding the technological advancements and operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

The display served as an inspiration for students to explore opportunities to serve the nation, including careers in the Armed Forces and allied fields, the official said.

Army officials highlighted that the youth are the backbone of the nation and play a vital role in shaping India’s future. The spokesman said that such outreach initiatives aim to strengthen civil, military relations and encourage students to contribute positively towards national security and development.

The event concluded on a high note, reinforcing a sense of national pride, unity and commitment towards building a strong and resilient India. (IANS)

