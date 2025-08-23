Indigenously built drone to further strengthen Armed Forces, says Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that indigenously built drones would further strengthen the Armed Forces in the country.

After witnessing the demonstration of drone operation at Assam Rifles ground here, the Chief Minister said that the demonstration has further strengthened the confidence of the people of the country about the defence capabilities of India.

“Operation Sindoor has already shown the world how secure India is. In just 24 to 25 minutes, 11 terrorist camps were destroyed in Pakistan. The same technology, now introduced in Tripura, boosts our confidence further because future wars would be technology-driven, and we must remain technologically secure,” Saha told the media.

Later, the Chief Minister in a post on X said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our defence sector has been strengthened with self-reliant and cutting-edge warfare technology.”

“In particular, the use of modern drone technology has seen remarkable growth in combat situations and counter-terrorism operations. Today, at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala, I had the privilege of attending a joint drone exercise by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, where I encouraged the jawans and officers and witnessed an impressive display of advanced warfare tactics and drone manoeuvres,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio

He said that the successful demonstration has proven Tripura’s preparedness and further enhanced public confidence. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag and senior Army and Assam Rifles officers. (IANS)

