J&K resident gets 12-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 1.5 lakh fine in North Tripura NDPS drug trafficking case

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Manjoor Ahamed Chachi, has been sentenced to 12-year rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for his involvement in a major drug trafficking case. The Additional Sessions Judge of Dharmanagar, under the North Tripura district, on Tuesday delivered the verdict.

Manjoor Ahamed Chachi, son of Md Jalal Uddin Chachi, is a resident of Katyanwali in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir and was also fined Rs 1.5 lakh. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment. He was found guilty under Sections 20(B)(II)(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act in connection with Special (NDPS) Case No. 30/2022, arising out of Churaibari Police Station Case No. 02/2022.

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