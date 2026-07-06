Juria Turns into Major Drug Transit Hub as Assam Youth Face Addiction Crisis

A Correspondent

Nagaon: The growing menace of narcotics has become one of the gravest challenges confronting Assam, with the greater Juria area in the Nagaon district increasingly being viewed as a major transit point for illegal drugs. The alarming spread of drug addiction has reportedly devastated numerous families, raising fears that an entire generation of young people is being pushed towards addiction, crime and premature death.

Residents and local sources describe a deeply distressing social reality. Many parents are said to be living through unimaginable anguish as their sons succumb to drug addiction. Stories of mothers sitting beside their unconscious, drug-dependent children, hoping for recovery, have become heartbreakingly common in several villages, reflecting the severe human cost of the narcotics crisis.

On June 18, the police at Borghat Police Outpost intercepted a vehicle with registration number AS-01 DB-8800 that was travelling from Silchar to Juria. During the operation, police seized narcotic substances reportedly valued at nearly Rs 1.5 crore and arrested three accused—Iliyas Ahmed, Enamul Haque and Nazrul Islam. The seizure triggered widespread concern over the scale and sophistication of drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

According to informed sources, much of the illicit narcotics entering Northeast India originates from international drug-producing regions, particularly Myanmar, while global trafficking networks have historically sourced opium from Afghanistan. The porous international borders connecting Myanmar with the Indian states of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland are widely regarded as vulnerable corridors for smuggling, with consignments allegedly moving through the Barak Valley before reaching different parts of Assam.

Security analysts have long observed that international drug trafficking has been intertwined with organized criminal networks, and in some regions of the world, proceeds from the narcotics trade have also been linked to the financing of extremist activities. The continued expansion of these trafficking routes poses serious security as well as social challenges.

Local sources further allege that sections of influential business circles may be involved in the illegal trade, although such claims have not been officially confirmed by law enforcement agencies. The fact that narcotics worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore were allegedly being transported to a relatively small town like Juria has intensified public concern over the possible existence of a well-organised distribution network.

Despite repeated anti-drug operations by the police and other enforcement agencies, residents believe that the illegal trade continues to flourish. Many fear that unless stronger and more sustained action is taken against both traffickers and the larger supply chain, efforts to curb the menace may prove inadequate.

Concern is also mounting over the rapid increase in substance abuse among unemployed and economically vulnerable youth. Local residents allege that drug addiction has spread to several sections of society, including a number of e-rickshaw drivers in Nagaon town, though no official data has been released to substantiate the extent of the problem.

There is also public anxiety that accused persons arrested in narcotics cases often secure bail within a short period and allegedly return to the illegal trade, undermining the deterrent effect of police action. Citizens have urged senior police officials to ensure rigorous investigation and effective prosecution so that major traffickers cannot easily resume their activities.

As the drug menace continues to tighten its grip on Assam’s youth, civil society members, parents and local residents have appealed to the Government of Assam, particularly Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to intensify the state’s anti-narcotics campaign, strengthen border surveillance, dismantle organized trafficking networks and expand rehabilitation facilities for addicts.

The fight against drugs, many believe, is no longer merely a law-and-order issue—it is a battle to safeguard the future of an entire generation.

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