Kishor Barman seeks early appointment of regular VC for Tripura University

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on June 9 and discussed several key issues relating to the development and strengthening of the higher education sector in the state, including the long-pending appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for Tripura University.

During the meeting, Barman highlighted that the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for the Central University was long overdue and stressed that the issue needed to be resolved at the earliest to ensure the smooth functioning of the institution. The Union Minister reportedly assured him that the matter would be expedited.

The two leaders also discussed several other issues concerning higher education in the state. Barman raised the need to resolve affiliation-related issues concerning newly established government general degree colleges under Maharaja Bir Bikram University to facilitate smooth academic administration and expand access to quality higher education across Tripura.

The minister also requested the nomination of a representative from the Ministry of Education for inclusion in the Search Committee for the appointment of the Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, in accordance with the applicable guidelines and statutory provisions.

Discussions were also held on a proposal for the introduction and expansion of skill and vocational courses in government degree colleges in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The initiative aims to enhance employability, industry readiness and skill development among students in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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