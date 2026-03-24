Tripura Assembly Passes Dhanvantari Skill University Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury — who also serves as CPI(M)'s Tripura state secretary — and Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman led the charge against the Bill.

Both leaders argued that the NVK Skill Foundation Trust lacks the experience, capability, and institutional strength required to run a higher educational institution of this scale.

Chaudhury pointed to what he described as several loopholes in the Bill and warned that poorly regulated private universities could seriously harm students' futures in the state. He urged the government to exercise far greater caution before granting permission to private entities to set up universities.

Roy Barman went further, stating that the organisation had not adhered to the rules and guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) — a charge that the government flatly rejected.