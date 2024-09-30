Large Cannabis Haul in Tripura: 355 kg Seized at Chandrapur ISBT

Agartala: In a major operation on Saturday, local authorities intercepted a truck at the Chandrapur ISBT, following a tip-off about prohibited items being transported.

SP West Tripura said that 45 packets of cannabis, weighing approximately 355 kilogrammes, were seized. The haul is valued at around Rs 7 million. The truck driver, identified as Mithun Karmakar (35) from Ramnagar, was immediately taken into custody.

After alerting the East Police Station, officers stopped the vehicle and conducted an initial inspection. While the truck appeared empty at first, a hidden false chamber was soon discovered.

Dr Kiran Kumar, SP, West Tripura said, “Today, based on information received, we intercepted a 12-wheeler truck at Chandrapur ISBT after alerting the East Police Station about some prohibited items. Initially, we found the truck empty, but then discovered a false chamber. After calling a mechanic to open the false chamber, we recovered 45 packets of cannabis weighing approximately 355 kilograms, valued at around 7 million. We arrested a driver named Mithun Karmakar, (35), from Ramnagar.”

He further said that three others were detained for further questioning. “Despite questioning, he claimed he was heading to Meghalaya. Three others have also been detained for further questioning. The interrogation is ongoing, and Mithun is currently in police custody as we try to ascertain where the cargo was loaded and its intended destination,” he further said. (ANI)

