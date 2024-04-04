Lok Sabha: East Tripura INDIA candidate Rajendra Reang files nomination

Agartala: Gearing up for the Lok Sabha electoral race, Rajendra Reang, the candidate representing the INDI alliance in East Tripura, officially submitted his nomination at the Ambassa District Magistrate's office.

His nomination was attended by MLA Sudip Roy Barman and Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Notably, Rajendra Reang will contest against BJP candidate and 'princess' of Tripura's erstwhile Manikya royal family Kriti Singh Debbarma. Major opposition parties, including CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML have joined hands to form an alliance under the banner of the INDIA Alliance to take on PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

"In INDIA Alliance, in Tripura, along with Congress & CPIM, now three more parties, i.e., Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, & CPIML, have jointly come together, it's a matter of happiness. We all together will fight against the BJP government, which Tripura MOTHA joined recently. Our fight is to save democracy, and protect the Constitution and we will contest in a democratic way. And jointly, we will fight against the fascist government that is prevailing both in the state and the Centre," Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Saha stated while addressing a Press conference.

Jitendra Chowdhury, the Leader of Opposition and CPIM leader, said that to save the country's Constitution and democracy in India and to sustain religious harmony, all the opposition parties have come together. In Tripura, too, the same thing will happen.

"To save our Constitution and democracy in India and to sustain religious harmony, all the opposition parties have come together. In Tripura, too, the same thing will happen. And in both the Lok Sabha constituency of Tripura, and the candidate in the by-election, from our side, we will fight to sustain religious harmony and democracy. We fight against various issues and for the election, we came together to fight against the ruling government," he said.

The 2024 Indian general election in Tripura will be held in 2 Phases, On 19 April 2024 and 26 April 2024 to elect 2 members of 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

