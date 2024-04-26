Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Tripura Records 16.65% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

AGARTALA: As the voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 26 at 7 AM, the northeastern state of Tripura has so far recorded a high voter turnout.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed that Tripura clocked a 16.65% voter turnout till 9 AM.
Earlier, Tripura witnessed a similar active participation by its electorate during the first phase held in April 19 when it emerged as the state with the highest voter turnout, at an impressive 80.40 per cent.
Notably, voting is underway to elect the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tripura East parliamentary constituency during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
It is worth mentioning that the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for scheduled tribes (ST).
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rebati Tripura, representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Tripura East constituency with a total of 4,82,126 votes.
This time around, BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma will lock horns against INDIA bloc candidate and CPI-M leader Rajendra Reang for this seat.
The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency encompasses all assembly segments of Dhalai, North, Unakoti, Khowai districts, as well as four assembly constituencies of South Tripura and three assembly constituencies in Gomati district.
Meanwhile, voters in the Tripura East constituency will engage in the democratic process by casting their votes across 1,664 polling stations.
The Tripura East parliamentary constituency has a voter population of 1,140,269 and encompasses 30 assembly seats, as per the Election Commission's records.
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.