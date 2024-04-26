Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Tripura Records 16.65% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

AGARTALA: As the voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 26 at 7 AM, the northeastern state of Tripura has so far recorded a high voter turnout.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed that Tripura clocked a 16.65% voter turnout till 9 AM.

Earlier, Tripura witnessed a similar active participation by its electorate during the first phase held in April 19 when it emerged as the state with the highest voter turnout, at an impressive 80.40 per cent.