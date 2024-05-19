Maitri Setu to become operational soon via Agartala-Akhaura railway link

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday that the Maitri Setu and the Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link will soon become operational, marking a milestone in regional connectivity and economic development.

Talking to reporters, CM Saha emphasized the current administration's commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility in Tripura, a strategy that has successfully attracted numerous investors to the state. He highlighted that with the recent elections concluded, a new government will soon take charge, continuing the progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. "With PM Modi's unwavering support for the Act East Policy and the implementation of the HIRA Model, the Maitri Setu will become operational shortly," said Saha.

"The trial runs for the Agartala-Akhaura railway link have already been completed, paving the way for its imminent launch. This enhanced connectivity is set to bring a host of opportunities, as evidenced by the influx of investors. Just yesterday, I held a meeting with potential investors, and the prospects for Tripura are indeed promising," he added. He further elaborated on the transformative impact of these projects, noting that the trial runs for the link have already been completed and once the rail connectivity is fully established, travel to Kolkata will become much easier.

The operationalizing of the Maitri Setu and the Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link is expected to bolster trade and commerce. It will also strengthen the socio-cultural ties boost regional cooperation and economic integration between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura’s Nischintapur Railway Station to streamline cross-border travel, India-Bangladesh commerce (sentinelassam.com)