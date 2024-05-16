Tripura’s Nischintapur Railway Station to streamline cross-border travel, India-Bangladesh commerce

Agartala: Nischintapur Railway Station, located strategically near Agartala, is made to enhance India-Bangladesh connectivity. This new railway hub is designed to streamline cross-border travel and commerce, marking a pivotal development in bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure of the Railway Board and ex officio Secretary to the Government of India, conducted an exhaustive inspection of the newly constructed Nischintapur Railway Station today.

The inspection by Khandelwal, accompanied by high-ranking officials from the railway division, scrutinised every component of the station, from passenger amenities to security and logistical operations.

“The Nischintapur railway station is a testament to our commitment to enhancing connectivity with our neighbouring countries. This project will not only improve travel and trade but also strengthen the cultural and social ties between India and Bangladesh,” remarked Khandelwal during his visit.

Facilities at the station have been crafted to meet the highest standards, with state-of-the-art infrastructure that promises to bolster economic ties and foster regional integration.

Khandelwal specifically pointed out the readiness of the yard and approach area, stating, “All the construction work has been completed at high speed. The yard is fully ready, small finishing work is going on and will be completed soon. Soon the railway connectivity will be started and we will be able to see trains coming from both Bangladesh and India into this station.” Though not yet inaugurated, the station has already garnered significant attention due to its strategic importance and modern design.

Railway division officials are working diligently to ensure a smooth operational transition upon its official opening. The upcoming inauguration is anticipated to be a landmark event, heralding a new era in the India-Bangladesh partnership.

The enhanced railway connectivity is expected to drastically reduce travel time and costs, providing substantial benefits for traders, commuters, and tourists. Khandelwal’s visit underscores the Indian Railways’ commitment to advancing international connectivity and supporting regional development.

The Nischintapur railway station stands poised to become a crucial link in South Asia’s economic and social integration, setting a new benchmark for international railway stations in the region. (ANI)

