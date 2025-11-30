Man beaten by mob in Tripura following rumour over child trafficking

AGARTALA: A tense situation erupted in the Icharbil Solgharia area under Tripura's Teliamura subdivision on Saturday after locals assaulted a man they suspected of involvement in child trafficking. The incident caused widespread panic and unrest across the neighbourhood.

Local residents reported that the man, identified as Sandeep Mahato, who was believed to be working at a brick kiln, had been seen speaking to children in a manner that aroused suspicion. A crowd soon gathered, confronted him, and began attacking him. He was dragged onto the road and subjected to a severe beating until he collapsed.

Police from Teliamura Police Station reached the site immediately after receiving information about the incident and managed to disperse the crowd. Officers rescued the injured man and took him to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical care.

Police later said they were still verifying the reason behind his presence in the area and had begun questioning him. A police official explained that they had responded to a call alleging an attempted kidnapping and found the man gravely injured after being beaten by locals. (Agencies)

