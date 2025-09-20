Assam: 11-year-old boy drowns in brick-kiln pit in Behali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A minor named Vivek Gowala, about 11 years of age, fell into a pit at Bedeti Kachari line field under Behali police station in Behali co-district and lost his life.

According to information, the boy had been missing since around 2 PM on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, a resident of the area had come to tether his cattle and found the body floating in the water in a ditch located in the middle of the Bedeti Kachari line field. Getting information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. Local residents alleged that many people have died in different areas of Behali in the past by falling into the pond-shaped pits created in the agricultural field by some owners of the brick kilns.

