Man detained for beating his wife to death in Tripura

KHOWAI: A man was detained for allegedly beating his wife to death in Tripura's Khowai district, an official said.

As per the police, the woman identified as Pratima Nath Chowdhury (26) suffered grievous injury after her husband Pradip Nath Chowdhury allegedly launched a brutal assault on her using wooden sticks and bamboo pieces on Friday night at their residence located in Kalyanpur's Gourangatilla village under the Khowai district of Tripura.

According to the police, the deceased suffered multiple injuries to the head and fractures. "She was immediately taken to Khowai Hospital, but due to her critical condition, doctors referred her to GBP Hospital. However, her life could not be saved," Superintendent of Police Khowai District Ramesh Yadav told ANI.

Sharing further details on the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kalyanpur police station Tapas Malakar said, "A specific case in connection with the incident is being registered with the Kalyanpur police station. The accused, during initial interrogation, divulged that the couple indulged in a quarrel that took an ugly turn later. In a fit of rage, he assaulted his wife, which led to her death." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: Man Kills Wife; Blames Drinking, Neglect of Chores (sentinelassam.com)