Marijuana worth Rs 1.08 crore seized in Tripura

West Tripura: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the customs department, seized 240 kg of marijuana from General Area Jirania, West Tripura district, on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the estimated value of seized contraband is around Rs 1.08 crore. Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area Jirania. “The team seized 240 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.08 crore. Seized contents were handed over to the customs department for further investigation and legal proceedings,” they said.

Earlier, Assam Rifles on Friday seized 620 kg of marijuana worth Rs 2.8 crore from a warehouse in General Area Hezamara, West Tripura district. Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Customs Department. “The team seized 620 kg of marijuana worth approximately Rs 2.8 crore from general area Hezamara, West Tripura District. Seized contents were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings,” officials said. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police Collaborate to Intercept Massive Marijuana Haul Worth Rs 1.736 Crores