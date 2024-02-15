Tripura: Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police Collaborate to Intercept Massive Marijuana Haul Worth Rs 1.736 Crores

AGARTALA: Assam Rifles in collaboration with Churaibari Police stopped a large amount of marijuana from being moved illegally on February 14. It happened in Churaibari, North Tripura District. They got tips, acted, and found 434 kgs of marijuana. Its worth? Rs 1.736 crores.
Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police hatched a detailed plan. It led them to a person selling drugs in the area. Relying on respected informants, they focused on a particular part of Churaibari. It was under Churaibari Police Station's watch.
The drugs were cleverly hidden in a truck. This shows how far traffickers will go to not get caught. The person selling drugs tried to run from the police. He's now with the Churaibari Police. They will look into it more, then they'll take him to court.
This move has crippled drug activities in that area. It shows how dedicated our law keepers are to keeping this nasty business in check. They want to keep our people safe from the horrible effects of drugs.
Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police worked together. They showed how much can be achieved with teamwork. They didn't just catch a big-time drug dealer, they also showed how important it is to join forces against the drug menace in that area.
The confiscated haul, priced around Rs 1.736 crores on the street, punches a hole in the drug gangs' funds. The triumph speaks volumes about the continuous hard work of our security teams and police in upholding the law and keeping people safe.
These operations, vital in the ongoing fight against drug smuggling, light the way forward. They reveal our officers' steadfast commitment to a drug-free, safe community. The firm actions of the Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police highlight our combined resolve to wipe out drugs and shield the people's welfare.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: