Rs 100 crore sanctioned for surrendered militants in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha disclosed that the central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore package for the surrendered militants of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), one of the proscribed outfits, reportedly operating from hideouts in hilly areas of Bangladesh.

“Under the Special Economic Development Package for indigenous people of Tripura, the central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the NLFT activists who laid down arms to join mainstream life. All of them quit the path of violence,” Saha said in a public meeting held at Gabordi on Sunday in the West Tripura district. He was canvassing for West Tripura candidate for Lok Sabha elections, Biplab Kumar Deb, in the interior village.

Describing PM Modi as the ultimate troubleshooter, Saha said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the remedy to all problems. He keeps solving problems in all spheres. For instance, since 2014, as many as 12 accords have been signed that are exclusively aimed at establishing peace and tranquillity in the North East region. The last accord was with the Tipra Motha Party, which joined the ruling coalition recently.”

According to the Chief Minister, the quadripartite agreement that put an end to the Bru imbroglio is proof of the intent and political will of the present government in putting things to order.

“A whopping sum of Rs 600 crore is being spent for the Bru accord. When the Left was in power, the government only shed crocodile tears but failed to do anything to make sure displaced Bru migrants could attain citizenship. It is the BJP government who stretched its arms embraced them and made them permanent residents of Tripura. All basic facilities are being provided to them in the 12 locations of Tripura where the Brus are permanently settled now,” he added.

Stating that people from the tribal communities were respected by the government led by the BJP for the first time in the history of Tripura, Saha said, “As many as seven distinguished personalities from Tripura have received Padma awards ever since the BJP came to power. Even IPFT supremo NC Debbarma was also conferred the prestigious civilian honour Padma Shri posthumously.” (ANI)

Also Read: BJP’s poll results will be same as the entire nation’s, assures Tripura CM Manik Saha (sentinelassam.com)