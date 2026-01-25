Minister Scindia inaugurates, lays foundation stones for development projects in Tripura

AGARTALA: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for six key development projects in Tripura, with a total investment of Rs 219 crore, on the first day of his visit to the state on Friday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present on this occasion.

These projects span road connectivity, clean energy and essential services and are aimed at accelerating socio-economic development, improving access to remote and tribal areas, and strengthening livelihoods across Tripura. Addressing the gathering, Scindia said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ashtalakshmi' vision, the Northeast has transitioned from being viewed as a peripheral region to becoming a key driver of India's growth and connectivity with Southeast Asia.

The Union Minister inaugurated three completed projects with a combined outlay of Rs 153.63 crore, including the Jatanbari-Mandirghat Road, built for Rs 50.79 crore; the Gandacherra-Raishyabari Road, developed at an expenditure of Rs 21.82 crore; and the Solar Microgrid Project, implemented with an investment of Rs 81.02 crore. The upgraded road infrastructure will significantly improve connectivity between villages, markets, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, while boosting local trade and mobility in interior and tribal regions. The Solar Microgrid project, implemented under the PM-DevINE framework, will provide reliable and clean electricity in remote and difficult terrains, strengthening healthcare delivery, education, livelihoods and overall quality of life.

Union Minister Scindia also laid the foundation stone for three new projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 65.26 crore, including the Kowaifung-Karbook Road project valued at Rs 30.72 crore, the Jampui Hill Road project costing Rs 21.54 crore, and the establishment of a Veterinary Clinical Complex with an outlay of Rs 13 crore.

These initiatives will enhance all-weather connectivity in hilly areas, improve access to markets and essential services, and strengthen animal healthcare infrastructure, directly supporting farmers and rural livelihoods.

Scindia highlighted that over the last decade, the Central Government has invested over Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the Northeastern region, with every Central Ministry earmarking 10 per cent of its budget for the region's development. (ANI)

