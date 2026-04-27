Modi Spotlights Tripura Cottage Industry on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday to shine a light on a small but thriving cottage industry in South Tripura — giving its founder a moment he says he never expected.

The enterprise belongs to Pradeep Chakraborty, who runs a community production centre in East Charakbai village, under the Shantir Bazar subdivision of South Tripura district. Modi's mention of the initiative brought it national attention overnight.

From a Village to the National Stage

Chakraborty set up the production centre in 2008 at Nath Para, on a plot of around 1,500 square feet. Over the years, it has grown into a source of steady employment and local economic activity — including opportunities for women in the area.

Speaking to IANS after the broadcast, Chakraborty said he was both grateful and humbled.

"First, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for mentioning my small industry in his Mann Ki Baat. I am very grateful to him," he said.

Bamboo Mission Support Was Key

Chakraborty credited the Tripura Bamboo Mission as a major driver behind the centre's growth, saying the mission provided essential machinery that allowed him to scale up.

"They provided machinery, and with their support, I took a loan of Rs 9 lakh," he said.

The Tripura Bamboo Mission has been instrumental in developing bamboo-based industries across the northeastern state, channelling both resources and technical support to local producers.

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'Recognition of Every Small Entrepreneur'

For Chakraborty, the Prime Minister's mention carried meaning beyond personal pride.

"I never imagined that a small cottage industry from our village in South Tripura would receive such national recognition. It feels like not just my achievement, but the recognition of every small entrepreneur working quietly in rural India," he said.

Mann Ki Baat, which airs on the last Sunday of each month on All India Radio, is frequently used by Prime Minister Modi to spotlight grassroots success stories from across the country.