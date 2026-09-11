NAKSHA pilot land survey begins in Agartala to build geospatial database of urban properties

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The National Geospatial Knowledge-Based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) project is being implemented as a pilot project in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area. The first phase covers approximately 31.05 square kilometres and includes 25 revenue mouzas and 35 municipal wards, either fully or partially.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Land Records and Settlement, the survey activities began in Agartala Sheet No. 13 mouza. Trained survey teams are conducting field surveys, ground-level verification, and the collection and verification of property-related data using modern survey technologies such as Electronic Total Station (ETS) and GNSS.

The main objective of the NAKSHA pilot is to create an accurate and integrated geospatial database of urban properties by combining spatial and property-related information. The initiative aims to strengthen urban land records, increase transparency, aid better urban planning, and make property-related services more effective. Based on the data collected and verified through the survey, Urban Property (UrPro) Cards will be prepared for the surveyed properties.

The survey is being conducted in coordination with the Directorate of Land Records and Settlement, SPMU NAKSHA, Agartala Municipal Corporation and concerned field-level officials. Citizens within the designated survey area have been requested to extend necessary cooperation to the survey teams during field surveys and ground-level verification.

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