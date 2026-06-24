New Tripura BJP president takes steps to revitalise party organisation

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura BJP, in a determined bid to restore its organisational strength, has decided to hold core committee meetings at all levels on a regular monthly basis. The decision was taken at a state core committee meeting held after a gap of several months, chaired by newly elected state president Abhishek Debroy and attended by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and other senior leaders. Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and Prabhari Rajdeep Roy were also present.

The state presidents in most states were elected long ago, but in Tripura the process was delayed. Recently, Debroy was appointed as the new state president, replacing Rajib Bhattacharjee, but a full-fledged committee is yet to be constituted. A similar situation exists at mandal and district levels, where presidents have been elected but committees have not yet been formed.

The state core committee decided to expedite the committee formation exercise at the earliest. The meeting expressed concern over a perceived lack of organisational discipline and instructed all district and mandal committees to hold core committee meetings every month and submit reports to the state committee.

Party leaders said such organisational lapses had continued due to the absence of a regular state committee structure. The frontal organisations are also facing similar issues, which, according to leaders, are contributing to factional tendencies and indiscipline within the organisation. Newly appointed president Debroy said such tendencies would not be tolerated.

Senior leaders who attended the meeting included former Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik, Rajya Sabha MP and former state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Pranajit Singha Roy.

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