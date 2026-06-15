Tripura BJP expels booth president over alleged moral turpitude

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled one of its booth presidents over alleged moral turpitude and the circulation of a vulgar video that went viral on social media, with opposition parties using the issue to target the ruling party.

In a statement, the BJP state committee said that Swapan Roy, president of Booth No. 34 under the 13-Pratapgarh Mandal, had been removed from his party post as well as from the primary membership of the party.

The issue came to light earlier this month when a video went viral allegedly showing the booth president in a compromising position with a married woman. He was also seen defending his actions on camera. The married booth president was reportedly seen applying sindoor on the forehead of another married woman and claiming that he would take full responsibility for her.

According to the party, Roy had submitted a written reply to the show-cause notice issued to him. However, the explanation was found to be unsatisfactory.

The statement asserted that the BJP does not tolerate such activities and has taken disciplinary action accordingly.

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