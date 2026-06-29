NFR commissions rooftop solar plant at Agartala Coaching Depot

AGARTALA: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) commissioned a 345 kWp on-grid rooftop solar power plant at the Agartala Coaching Depot, marking a significant step towards green energy adoption. The project utilised rooftop space to generate renewable energy in line with Indian Railways’ sustainability goals. Officials said the system currently produced more electricity than the depot consumed, making it a net positive energy facility. Surplus power generated during daytime was exported to the grid, contributing to clean energy production and reducing dependence on conventional electricity sources. The initiative is expected to lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions. NFR stated that the project formed part of its broader efforts to promote eco-friendly infrastructure and energy efficiency across its network, a press release said.

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