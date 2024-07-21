Assam: Two Pairs Of Weekly Special Train Services Introduced By NFR To Ease Passenger Rush

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to introduce two more pairs of weekly special trains to address the rise in passenger demand.

This proactive step has been taken for the convenience of the passengers during the summer rush and to ease their travelling experience.

One train will run between Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal while the other will operate from New Tinsukia to Bhagat Ki Kothi.

Both the special trains will cover the routes for four trips each in both directions on a weekly basis. These passenger trains will enhance rail connectivity between the Northeastern region, North Bengal, Bihar, and North India.