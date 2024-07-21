Assam: Two Pairs Of Weekly Special Train Services Introduced By NFR To Ease Passenger Rush

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to introduce two more pairs of weekly special trains to address the rise in passenger demand.
This proactive step has been taken for the convenience of the passengers during the summer rush and to ease their travelling experience.
One train will run between Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal while the other will operate from New Tinsukia to Bhagat Ki Kothi.
Both the special trains will cover the routes for four trips each in both directions on a weekly basis. These passenger trains will enhance rail connectivity between the Northeastern region, North Bengal, Bihar, and North India.
Train No. 05671 (Guwahati–Anand Vihar Terminal) special will depart from Guwahati every Wednesday from July 24 to August 14, 2024, at 15:00 hours and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:50 hours on Friday.
As far as the return journey is concerned, train No. 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati) special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal every Friday from July 26 to August 16, 2024, at 23:45 hours and is scheduled to arrive at Guwahati at 14:15 hours on Sunday.
The express train will pass through Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Gaya, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Prayagraj in both directions of its journey.
It will contain one AC 3-tier, eight sleeper class and ten general second-class coaches for the passengers.
On the other hand, Train No. 05919 (New Tinsukia-Bhagat Ki Kothi) Special will depart from New Tinsukia every Monday from July 22 to August 12, 2024, at 12:45 hours and is scheduled to reach Bhagat Ki Kothi on Thursday at 7:15 hours.
In the return direction, train no. 05920 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-New Tinsukia) Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Friday from July 26 to August 16, 2024, at 05:30 hours and is expected to reach New Tinsukia station on Monday at 04 hours.
The special train will cross through Simaluguri, Diphu, Lumding Jn., Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Hajipur, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Suratgarh, Lalgarh Jn, Merta Road and Jodhpur Jn.
It will contain two AC 3-tiers, eleven sleeper class and eight general second-class coaches for the passengers.
Wait-listed passengers of other trains travelling on these routes now have a viable option of travelling with comfort in these special trains during this summer.
Passengers can find the details of stoppages and timings of these trains on the IRCTC website. This information is also available on various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are advised to verify the details before setting off on their journey.