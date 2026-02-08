NGOs play key role in shaping future generation: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that NGOs should play a special role in shaping the next generation into responsible human beings and those children should be motivated to work for society.

According to a release from Tripura CMO, he emphasized that social work can be carried out in many ways without engaging in politics.

Tripura CM said this at an important meeting with representatives of Janajati NGOs held in Agartala on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, CM Saha said, "I feel very happy to be able to participate here. The way members of voluntary organizations are working for the people is truly commendable. You are working for the future generation. The government will help you within its means and in accordance with rules and regulations. I will discuss the demands you have raised with the Tribal Welfare Minister and concerned officials."

He further stated that those attending the meeting must ensure that there is no deficiency in the upbringing of young children residing in various hostels.

"In this regard, the government will always stand by your side. You have a significant role in shaping children, the next generation, into real human beings. You have provided them with a platform. At this stage, children should be taught proper education, human values, and social responsibility. Social thinking must be instilled in them," CM Saha said.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister highlighted that working for society is extremely important.

"Therefore, children should be raised and educated with that mindset. The current President of our country, Draupadi Murmu, also belongs to the tribal community, and today she is serving the nation responsibly. Social work can be done in many ways without engaging in politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Today's students will play a crucial role in achieving that vision and will also benefit from it. Hence, they carry a special responsibility towards society," he added. (ANI)

