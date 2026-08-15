‘One North East’ Platform Faces Hurdles, Says Pradyot Deb Barma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Has the proposed “One North East” platform hit a roadblock, and what will be its future? Amid the delay in its formation, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma claimed that some people do not want the initiative to happen, but asserted that the platform would eventually take shape despite the obstacles.

Deb Barma said he saw no conflict among the Tripuris, Garos, Khasis and Nagas and questioned who would oppose these communities coming together. “I don’t see any conflict between the Tripuris, the Garos, the Khasis, the Nagas,” he said, adding that those opposed to the initiative could create obstacles.

“It will happen, some people do not want it to happen,” Deb Barma said, asserting that the initiative would survive the resistance. He cited his experience in the district council election, saying he had fought the election alone against a national party despite facing intense opposition after announcing the One North East initiative.

He said the electorate in Tripura ultimately gave his party 24 seats, while those opposing it secured four seats. “Eventually it will happen, there may be obstacles, but if we remain resilient, One North East will happen,” he said.

Deb Barma said the initiative was intended to bring together indigenous communities across the Northeast, including the Nagas, Tripuris, Khasis, Garos, Jaintias, Mizos, Arunachalis, Bodos, Kacharis and Dimasas. He questioned why these communities should not come together and alleged that some people benefited from keeping them divided. “Those benefit seeing us divided,” he said, alleging that some individuals and groups exercised influence across the media, Parliament and the Opposition to prevent indigenous communities from coming together. “Some of them control newspapers, some of them control media, some of them control Parliament, some of them control the Opposition,” Deb Barma said, adding that pressure was also being exerted against his attempts to build the platform with other leaders.

He maintained that the public would ultimately decide the future of the initiative. Referring again to the district council election, he said his party faced attempts to break it and take away its MDCs, but secured a stronger mandate in the final result.

“Eventually, the public is the final decider,” he said, asserting that the One North East initiative would continue despite the political pressures surrounding it.

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