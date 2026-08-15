BJP booth president found murdered near Assam-Tripura border; six held

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The body of Bikash Dhar, President of BJP’s Loairpua booth, was recovered on Friday at Jogicherra near the Assam-Tripura border. Dhar, 52, was missing since Wednesday. Sribhumi SSP Leena Doley confirmed that Dhar was murdered. At least six persons have been detained, while the primary accused, Abdul Haque, confessed that he, along with others, murdered Dhar due to an old rivalry. Haque was shot at by the police as he was trying to escape, injuring a policeman, Doley claimed.

Meanwhile, an angry mob ransacked several shops in the area.

Family members said that upon receiving a phone call at noon on Wednesday, Dhar hurriedly left home and had remained untraceable since then. A missing case was registered with Bajaricherra police on Thursday.

Doley said that based on the call details of Dhar’s mobile phone, police picked up five persons on Thursday night, including Abdul Haque, who subsequently confessed to the crime and informed the place where the body was kept.

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