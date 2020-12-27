One UK-returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

AGARTALA,: A person, who has returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Tripura. His samples were sent to the Pune-based 'National Institute of Virology' on Friday to be tested for the new mutant strain of COVID-19. This new mutant strain is named as B1.1.1.7.



The case has now raised concern and fear amongst the people of the state of the new COVID-19 strain reaching Tripura.

Confirming the case, Mission Director of Tripura National Health Mission (NHM), Siddhartha Shiv Jaisawal said that it may take up to two days for the confirmed results to arrive. In view of the new strain of the COVID-19, which is 70 per cent more transmissible, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs have taken a few measures. The new strain emerged in the UK and is spreading rampantly there.

Health officials said that around 40 people have come in contact with the person who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus. Jaisawal said that the Health workers collected the samples of another person who had returned from the UK recently. His test results are awaited. He and his family are presently kept at home isolation.

Flights between India and the UK are suspended by the Ministry of Aviation. Flights were suspended from December 22 till December 31. Any passenger who will pass through the UK will have to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). They will further have to remain in institutional quarantine or home isolation for a period of seven days if they test positive for COVID-19. (Agencies)

