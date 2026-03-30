ONGC Employee Arrested for Beating 8-Year-Old Autistic Girl in Tripura Colony

According to psychologist and social worker Carol D'Souza, who has been closely involved in the case, the girl was playing with neighbourhood children inside the ONGC colony complex when the incident occurred.

In the course of playing, the autistic child painted the letters "ABCD" on Das's parked car — an innocent act that triggered a violent response.

"Das, who works in the fire department of ONGC, got infuriated and held the child by her neck. She was beaten up so badly that she had black bruises all over her body," D'Souza said.

The child required medical treatment for two days following the assault.