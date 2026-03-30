ONGC Employee Arrested for Beating 8-Year-Old Autistic Girl in Tripura Colony

A disturbing case of child assault has come to light in Agartala, where an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been arrested for allegedly beating an eight-year-old autistic girl, leaving visible bruises across her body.
The accused, Deep Golap Das, works in the fire department at ONGC and resided in the same colony where the incident took place.
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According to psychologist and social worker Carol D'Souza, who has been closely involved in the case, the girl was playing with neighbourhood children inside the ONGC colony complex when the incident occurred.
In the course of playing, the autistic child painted the letters "ABCD" on Das's parked car — an innocent act that triggered a violent response.
"Das, who works in the fire department of ONGC, got infuriated and held the child by her neck. She was beaten up so badly that she had black bruises all over her body," D'Souza said.
The child required medical treatment for two days following the assault.
D'Souza, speaking with visible distress, said the case was unlike anything she had encountered in her professional career.
"She is a special child, an autistic child. In so many years as a psychologist, this is the first case I have seen that has shaken me up so much more," she said.
She appealed directly to the Tripura government, urging that Das be given the strictest possible punishment under the law.
The complainant — the child's mother — filed a report with the Amtali Police Station on March 24.
Amtali PS Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das confirmed that an investigation was launched immediately after the complaint was received. "During the investigation, we found that the child was physically assaulted and also tortured," he said.
Deep Golap Das was subsequently arrested. He has been charged under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):
Section 126(2) — Wrongful restraint
Section 117(2) — Voluntarily causing grievous hurt
Section 308(2) — Extortion
Section 353(3) — Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant
The Tripura Police have confirmed that the investigation is continuing, with further details expected as the case progresses.
The incident has drawn widespread outrage, with child rights advocates and residents of the ONGC colony calling for swift legal action against the accused.