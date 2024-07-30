Opposition not an ‘enemy’, says new Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been newly appointed as the Governor of Telangana, said that the ‘opposition parties are not an enemy’.

Dev Varma has taken the seat of Governor replacing C.P. Radhakrishnan, who held additional charge of Telangana along with Jharkhand, said that he would assume charge in the Gubernatorial post in Hyderabad on July 31 and would attend the Governors' conference in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on August 1.

He said that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called him on Sunday and congratulated him for being appointed as the Governor of the state.

Asked about Congress-ruled Telangana, Dev Varma, a veteran BJP leader associated with the party since 1990, said that "any opposition party is not an enemy".

"The Congress is democratically elected in the state (Telangana). As a Constitutional head of the state, I would discharge my constitutional responsibility in consultation with the Chief Minister," the 67-year-old BJP leader told IANS.

Thanking President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as the Governor of an important state, Dev Varma, an author of several books, said that for the first time since independence, a leader from Tripura has been appointed as the Governor.

Earlier, leaders from other northeastern states, including Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, were appointed Governors, Dev Varma added.

Dev Varma served as Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister from 2018 till 2023 under Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb-led BJP government in the state and continued in his post after Manik Saha became the Chief Minister following the resignation of Deb in May 2022. (IANS)

