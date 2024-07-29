Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulates Jishnu Dev Varma for appointment as Governor of Telangana

BHUBANESHWAR: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Manik Saha posted, "I would like to extend my wholehearted congratulations to the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Ji, on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana."

"My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji, and the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, for this esteemed decision," read the post. Jishnu Dev Varma, a senior BJP leader, was earlier the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. Earlier on July 28, President Droupadi Murmu appointed new governors in nine states.

The President has appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim.

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, has been appointed Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Along with this, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana, Om Prakash Mathur of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar of Jharkhand.

The President has appointed Ramen Deka as Governor of Chhattisgarh and CH Vijayashankar as Governor of Meghalaya. C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with Additional Charge of Telangana, appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur. (ANI)

