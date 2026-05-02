Opposition stalling women’s empowerment, aims to divide society: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working sincerely for the development of women across all sectors, with women's safety being a key priority.

Participating in the discussion on a motion in the state Assembly on women's reservation, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's goal is the real empowerment of women and alleged that Opposition resistance has repeatedly hindered progress, including delays in passing earlier versions of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Highlighting legislative developments, he said Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy moved a motion titled the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"For this, I sincerely welcome her. I believe this amendment is a strong step towards women's empowerment in India. Almost everyone participated in the discussion on this issue in the House. I firmly believe that all members will support the 131st Amendment Bill to the Constitution. I express my gratitude to the Leader of the Opposition and other members, including those from the Treasury Bench, who took part in today's discussion," he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha joins MoU signing for JJM Phase-II