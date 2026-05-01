Tripura CM Manik Saha joins MoU signing for JJM Phase-II

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday participated virtually in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Phase-II of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at the Tripura Institute of Technology and Forestry (TIFT) in Agartala.

The MoU marks a significant step toward strengthening water supply infrastructure and ensuring safe and adequate drinking water for every household across the state. The programme was held in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, along with senior officials and representatives from participating states.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Saha reiterated the state government's commitment to achieving universal access to safe drinking water through timely implementation and effective governance. He highlighted that the JJM, a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now been extended till 2028 following the signing of the MoU.

The Chief Minister noted that Tripura has already achieved over 86 per cent coverage under the mission, with 86.2 per cent of households receiving tap water connections. "We have requested continued funding support so that we can reach 100 per cent saturation," he said, emphasising the vision of "Nal Se Jal" -- ensuring water reaches every household tap. (ANI)

Also Read: Manik Saha Slams Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Opposition