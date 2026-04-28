Orange alert issued: Thunderstorms and heavy rain predicted in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Meteorological Centre Agartala issued an orange alert warning of moderate thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall across parts of the state over the next two days.

According to the latest bulletin for April 27 and 28, adverse weather conditions were very likely to affect one or two places in Khowai and West Tripura districts, with wind speeds expected to reach 50-60 kmph. The forecast also indicated the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in these areas.

The alert remained in force for April 28 to 29, with similar weather patterns anticipated in the same districts. Authorities retained the orange alert classification, signalling the potential for significant disruption due to the prevailing conditions.

For the rest of the state, a yellow alert was issued, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations, though with comparatively lower intensity.

Officials stated that weather systems continued to be closely monitored and advised residents to remain updated through official channels. (Agencies)

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