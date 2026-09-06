Owner, Six Staff of Tripura De-Addiction Centre Held for Engineer’s Death in Custody

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Police arrested seven persons, the owner of a private de-addiction centre Subham Biswas and six of his employees in connection with the death of one Tuhin Subhra Bhattacharjee on August 15 last who was undergoing treatment in the centre. Police register a murder case and investigating the matter.

Tuhin Subhra Bhattacharjee, an engineer by profession and also involved in theater activities had developed an addiction problem and was admitted to the Swapna Foundation Rehabilitation Centre, a privately run de-addiction centre.

Sahana Das Bhattacjarjee, wife of deceased Tuhin Subhra filed a complaint in the New Capital Complex Police Station and alleged that they were informed on August 15 that Tuhin fell ill and admitted to the GB Hospital. The family members rushed to the hospital to meet a horror seen as there were multiple marks of injuries in his body. Paritosh Das, Officer-in-Charge of the NCC police station said they are investigating the matter.

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