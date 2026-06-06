Biswanath Administration Seals Two De-Addiction Centres Over Alleged Abuse of Patients

Biswanath Chariali: The Biswanath district administration has ordered immediate sealing of two de-addiction and rehab centres after the allegations of the assault and ill-treatment of inmates at these centres.

The Live Well Rehabilitation Centre at Madhupur and Pratigya Rehabilitation Centre in Biswanath Chariali have been shut down down pending further orders after prima facie evidence reportedly emerged during an ongoing police investigation.

As per the order, issued by Biswanath District Magistrate Lakhinandan Saharia, the allegations made against the rehabs centre were serious, investigation should be conducted in an unbiased and unhindered manner and concerns regarding the safety and welfare of the inmates residing at the facilities.

The case against the owners and staff of these two rehabilitation centres is linked to the allegations of physical abuse. Police stated that preliminary findings during the investigation supported claims of physical assault and improper treatment of inmates.

“Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia said the administration sealed Pratigya Rehab Centre and Live Well Rehabilitation Centre in Biswanath Chariali after videos allegedly showing inmates being physically assaulted surfaced online. Live Well had a capacity of 64 patients, while Pratigya could accommodate 26.

Following the circulation of the videos, police arrested the owners of both centres. Following the incident, 39 inmates fled the facilities and lodged an FIR, alleging torture and mistreatment. An investigation was launched immediately, and the families of all patients were contacted.

Saharia said families will decide whether the patients should be shifted to other rehab centres in Biswanath Chariali or elsewhere. He added that rehab centres are required to follow prescribed guidelines and hold regular meetings to ensure proper functioning. As both centres allegedly failed to comply with these norms, the district administration has decided to cancel their licences.

The District Magistrate has ordered a formal investigation under Executive Magistrate's supervision for a thorough investigation. The inquiry officer has been instructed to review all relevant records, take statements from inmates and staff members, review conditions at the centres and provide a detailed report with recommendations within 7 days.

The Officer-in-Charge of Biswanath Chariali Police Station has been directed to ensure necessary assistance during the sealing process and upholding law and order. In the meantime, the District Social Welfare Officer has been instructed to arrange for the safe transfer of inmates to known rehab centres and to take measures to continue treatment and care.