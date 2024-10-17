Patanjali Inks MoU With Tripura Government To Start Palm Plantations

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patanjali Foods Limited to boost industrial investment and employment opportunities by upscaling palm oil production in the state.
“The horticulture department’s recent MoU with Patanjali Foods Ltd. marks a significant milestone in boosting Tripura’s palm oil production. Under the National Mission on Edible Oils and Oil Palm, they’re targeting 1,124 hectares for palm plantations, with an impressive 760 hectares already covered. The government is implementing this initiative as part of its broader objective to boost oil palm production in the state," Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a post on X on Tuesday.
Ashok Kumar Singh, the Northeast Head of Patanjali Foods, discussed prospects related to oil palm plantations and their commercialization in Tripura with CM Saha at his official residence.
As per the government, this ambitious move would also uplift the socio-economic condition of farmers in the state.
In a press statement, Patanjali Foods Limited expressed their desire to establish a palm processing unit in Tripura, and they are currently in the process of procuring land for this project.
They also revealed about their plan to start a model oil palm nursery in the state and set up model gardens on neem plantations.
The document also outlined the steps taken for intercropping in Tripura, including the introduction of ginger.
The company has also expressed its interest in entering the bamboo and horticulture product market in the state.
