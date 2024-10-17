Patanjali Inks MoU With Tripura Government To Start Palm Plantations

Ashok Kumar Singh, the Northeast Head of Patanjali Foods, discussed prospects related to oil palm plantations and their commercialization in Tripura with CM Saha at his official residence.

As per the government, this ambitious move would also uplift the socio-economic condition of farmers in the state.

In a press statement, Patanjali Foods Limited expressed their desire to establish a palm processing unit in Tripura, and they are currently in the process of procuring land for this project.

They also revealed about their plan to start a model oil palm nursery in the state and set up model gardens on neem plantations.

The document also outlined the steps taken for intercropping in Tripura, including the introduction of ginger.