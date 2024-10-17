Tripura: Youth Dies After Alleged Police Torture In Custody; Five Cops Detained

AGARTALA: In a tragic turn of event, a 26-year-old man going by the name of Badal Tripura has reportedly died in his Sabroom home in South Tripura on Thursday after police tortured him while he was in custody on charges of theft, an officer said on Thursday.

Following a complaint of torture from the victim's family, Sabroom SDPO Nityananda Sarkar announced the detention of five police officers stationed at Manubazar.

On Thursday, agitated and furious locals demanded the punishment of the police personnel who had tortured the arrested person, resulting in his death. They also implemented a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway in Manubazaar.