Tripura: Youth Dies After Alleged Police Torture In Custody; Five Cops Detained

AGARTALA: In a tragic turn of event, a 26-year-old man going by the name of Badal Tripura has reportedly died in his Sabroom home in South Tripura on Thursday after police tortured him while he was in custody on charges of theft, an officer said on Thursday.
Following a complaint of torture from the victim's family, Sabroom SDPO Nityananda Sarkar announced the detention of five police officers stationed at Manubazar.
On Thursday, agitated and furious locals demanded the punishment of the police personnel who had tortured the arrested person, resulting in his death. They also implemented a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway in Manubazaar.
On October 13, the police arrested Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladepa in South Tripura, for stealing rubber sheets from the godown.
Following his arrest and subsequent release by the police on October 14, Badal Tripura passed away at his home on October 16. The SDPO said that the victim’s family filed a complaint against two policemen and three special police officers alleging that Badal Tripura died because of their torture in custody.
The five police personnel were detained after registering a case against them, he said.
In the presence of an executive magistrate, a team of doctors will conduct the post-mortem of Badal Tripura’s body, Sarkar said.
"The situation is under control, but the security in Manubazar police station has tightened up," he continued.